All ranks are fungible on a leaderboard and Google is making that axiom painfully apparent to developers, publishers and prospective users alike with a new rank change icon in its top app lists on the Play Store.

You'll be able to see which apps are trending up and which are headed down in downloads with these new icons on the Top Charts tab in search. Unfortunately for some, the context of time is completely lacking here — we don't know how frequently download rates are tracked and how many slots an app has moved in that same time.

Alas, those who remember American Bandstand or still are aware of Top of the Pops can't go down the list in their worst radio announcer voice.