If you've been waiting for a sale to pick up a Smart Display of your own, there's never been a better time than now. Select Walmart stores are currently offering the Nest Hub in your choice of Chalk or Charcoal for just $49 — a $41 savings compared to the current Google Store price, and $80 off MSRP.

Most of you are probably familiar with the Nest Hub by now, but for those who aren't, you can think of it as a smart speaker with a 7-inch tablet built-in. It can answer questions, control smart devices, stream music and videos, show you the news, and even show you YouTube and Netflix content if you use it as a Chromecast target. It doesn't have a camera, which can be a pro and a con depending on your outlook on video chatting and security.

The Nest Hub is technically sold out on Walmart's website, so you'll need to use third-party inventory checking website Brickseek to check for stores near your ZIP code that have these in stock. Brickseek shows four stores near me that have several in stock at this $49.00 price point, but keep in mind that Brickseek's inventory levels may not be 100% accurate. The deal seems to be pretty widespread at the moment, but we'd expect availability to dwindle once more people catch wind of this discount, so you may have to act quickly if you're interested.