Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a return to form for Rovio (the creators of Angry Birds), a beautiful point and click adventure game that offers a surreal story and art, and a fantastic 2D platformer that's played in portrait. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Figment

Figment is a beautiful point and click adventure game from the same people behind Back to Bed. As you can see, much like the developer's previous work, this is a surreal game, and this time around, you'll solve puzzles within a living mind filled with the memories and voices of its past. All of the art is hand-drawn, and physical controllers are supported, making for a solid port to mobile that's easily worth the asking price.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $7.49

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio is a 2D platformer that offers graphics that resemble 8-bit games of the past. This release is themed around a Brazilian cartoon from the late '90s, so most people won't be familiar with the game's characters, not that it's necessary to enjoy the game. So if you dig old-school platformers from yesteryear or simply enjoy portrait games, I recommend checking out Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio this week.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Picnic Penguin

Picnic Penguin is an adorable puzzler where you'll play the part of a penguin who pushes food around until it reaches its picnic blanket. Basically, this is a Sokoban game where pushing blocks to solve puzzles is the goal. Even though the gameplay should be familiar to most, the adorable graphics and challenging puzzles should keep people coming back.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

YANKAI'S DIAMOND

Yankai's Diamond is a minimal puzzler that comes from Kenny Su, and while you may have never heard of him, he produces some great puzzle games for mobile, and this is his latest release. It will be your job to rotate diamonds until all corner colors match, making for a game where trial and error reigns supreme. This is a relaxing affair that's best played in short bursts, though since there are no timers, you're free to hunker down with this one interruption-free.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Space Frog Intern

Space Frog Intern is a hectic platformer that basically plays like a modern interpretation of Space Invaders. Just like the classic arcade game, enemies will make their way from the top of the screen to the bottom, all the while shooting at you. It will be your job to destroy these enemies before they kill you, and since there will be many on the screen as they all shoot projectiles at you, this can be challenging, which is what makes the game so fun. So if you enjoy the classic but are looking for a fresh take, I recommend checking out Space Frog Intern. Really, the only thing holding this game back is that you can't remove its advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Angry Birds Journey

Rovio has been busy making extremely casual games like bubble poppers and match-3 titles over the last few years, so it came as a surprise to see the studio revisit its roots with the early access release for Angry Birds Journey. Surprisingly this game plays similarly to the titles that made Rovio famous, so you can expect to play through a puzzle game that utilizes familiar slingshot mechanics. Much like the original title in the series, you'll destroy towers of blocks and pigs by shooting birds at them. Of course, this doesn't mean Rovio has grown a conscience, and so the game is monetized poorly, and worst of all, there's a stamina system. So if you choose to play casually, there's fun to be had, though it can be hard to ignore the more annoying mechanics, which is why this release is in the Average section of today's list.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

ConFusion

ConFusion is an early access release, and it offers Sokoban-like gameplay, just like Picnic Penguin above. While the gameplay can be enjoyable, I had a hard time getting past the stiff animations of this release. Sure, the graphics look great in screenshots, but once you see the game in action, things feel a little off. Still, there is fun to be had if you enjoy puzzle games, so if you'd like an early look, now's your chance. Hopefully, the stiff graphics will be addressed as the game is developed further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

Archer Of God

Archer Of God is the latest release from 111%, and while it's disappointing to see that this is a dev that's succumbed to $99.99 in-app purchases, at the very least, they still make quirky games. Oddly enough, the gameplay of this release resembles Dragon Quest Heroes: Rocket Slime (one of my favorite Nintendo DS games), where you'll shoot projectiles at an opponent in order to outwit them by continually adjusting your strategy by changing up your projectiles. The goal, of course, is to whittle your opponent's health down to nothing before they do the same to you. So while the gameplay can be enjoyable, especially if you loved Rocket Slime, the poor monetization holds this title back.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

GreenPark - The Best Fans Win

I honestly don't know what to make of GreenPark. It appears to be some sort of social gathering place for eSports fans, and the app itself contains mini-games where you can collect outfits for your avatar that are branded with your favorite competitive games. Why anyone would need to gather in some random app just to fanboy over eSports, I have no idea, but apparently, Greenpark Sports thinks this app will find success. Perhaps it will, but to me, this release, beyond its mini-games, seems pointless. At the very least, Greenpark has yet to monetize this social app/game, so it's free to use for now.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Onmyoji: The Card Game

Onmyoji: The Card Game comes from NetEase, and as you would expect of a free-to-play card game, this is a cash grab that's already pay-to-win. While this is hardly a surprise for a NetEase release or a CCG, the anime art may also turn a few people off. Plus, the game's UI is absolutely atrocious. So it would seem Onmyoji: The Card Game offers many reasons to dislike it. Way to go, NetEase!

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Astracraft

Astracraft is another new title from NetEase, seeing that this game was globally released this week. As you can see, this is a robot fighting game. You'll equip your mech with all sorts of weapons to then take on numerous enemies, all so you can collect the many modules that are useful for upgrading your gear. It's a simple setup, and it works well enough. Just watch out for the game's in-app purchases because they are pretty lofty, and since this is a multiplayer competitive game, players' ability to pay to win is a worry. Plus, the controls could use some work, especially on tablets.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WTF Games Of The Week

Uber Driver

Uber Driver comes from Hybrid Humans, a game studio that offers more than a few odd releases, including the game Human Struggles, our WTF game of the year for 2020. Well, it would seem this dev is vying for the 2021 spot with the release of Uber Driver, an odd game where you'll decide what to do when stuck in sticky situations as a driver. This setup can make for hilarious results if you choose wrong. Plus, who in the world actually makes a game out of the trials and tribulations Uber drivers experience? I'll tell you who, Hybrid Humans.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Room Rage

Here I thought we were good to go with one WTF title this week, and then Room Rage popped up on the Play Store this past Thursday. As you can see, much like Uber Driver, the graphics are extremely simple, but it's the premise that makes this a perfect WTF game. You see, it will be your job to destroy the rooms in a digital house by utilizing hammers, bombs, and even dynamite. Basically, you can digitally rage out in a house by destroying every room in it with whatever tools you can find, making for another zany WTF listing this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

