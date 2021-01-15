Verizon used to be among the slowest carriers to update their phones, but that may not be true anymore. Big Red has just become the first US carrier to send out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy Note10, only a couple of weeks after it debuted on the Exynos-powered international Note10 models.
We received a tip from a reader who provided a screenshot showing he has indeed been updated to Android 11 on his Verizon Note10. The update carries firmware version N970USQU5ETLL and brings Samsung's updated One UI 3. For full details on all of the changes that One UI 3 comes with, you can find out here.
The update hasn't been made official on Verizon's site just yet. However, if you have a Verizon Note10, it's worth manually checking for the update if you haven't already been notified.
- Thanks:
- Dan Rosseau
