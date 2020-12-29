Chromebooks have been going in and out of stock over the past year, initially from the rise of remote work at the start of the COVID pandemic. Component shortages and remote schooling also resulted in fewer options being available, but as we head into 2021, there are some decent options in the $200-300 range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and when they're available, we try to include models with large screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is one of the best deals in the Chromebook market... when it's not out of stock, that is. While the laptop doesn't have a touch screen or 2-in-1 design, it does have a competent Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB RAM. The main selling point here is the 15.6-inch 1080p screen, which has a higher resolution that most other laptops in (or slightly above) this price range.

This model is usually available at several retail stores, but Best Buy and Samsung's own store seem to be the only in-stock options right now. Both stores also offer steep discounts for students and teachers. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is scheduled to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook 314

This Chromebook is nearly identical to the above-mentioned Samsung Chromebook 4. It has a 1080p screen, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. However, the screen is slightly smaller, at 14 inches diagonally.

Google says this Chromebook will get Chrome OS updates until June 2026. You can buy it from the link belo.w

HP Chromebook 14a: $261

This laptop from HP has similar hardware and design as the above models from Samsung and Acer. It has the same processor, RAM, display resolution, and storage. However, the screen is slightly smaller at 14 inches across (with the same 1080p resolution), and the speakers face upwards for improved sound quality.

The HP Chromebook 14a will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026. You can buy it from the link below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: $230

One last option for a cheap and small Chromebook is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (also called the Flex 3 in some places). It has a MediaTek MT8173C chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and an 11-inch 1366x768 touchscreen. This is one of the least-expensive Chromebooks available that can be flipped around and used like a tablet.

The IdeaPad 3 will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026, at the earliest. You can get it from Best Buy at the link below.