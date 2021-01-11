This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been on fire with updates over the last couple of years. That continues into 2021 with the release of the January patch for several international Galaxy devices, including the S20, Galaxy Fold, and more.
The January patch has reached several Samsung devices now, and we'll be keeping this page updated as other phones receive updates of their own.
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G960FXXSDFTL1, released January 4th
Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy Note9: N960FXXS7FUA1, released January 10th
Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS4CTL1, released January 10th
Galaxy S20 Series
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CTL5, released January 5th
- Galaxy S20+: G981U1OYM1CTL5, released January 5th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G981U1UES1CTL5, released January 5th
Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770FXXS3DTL2, released January 13th
Update 1: 2021/01/15 11:19am PST by Zachary Kew-Denniss
This article has been updated to include the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 Lite.
- Via:
- SamMobile,
- 9to5 Google
Comments