Samsung officially revealed its SmartThings Find service in October of last year, which uses a combination of Bluetooth and ultra-wideband wireless signals to locate Samsung products. With yesterday's launch of the Galaxy SmartTag, Samsung is working to add Find support for more devices, and next in line is the Galaxy Watch Active2.

SamMobile reports that a new firmware update is rolling out to the Watch Active2, and the main new feature is SmartThings Find compatibility. It's likely that the Active2 can't use ultra-wideband for locating other devices, but it could still use its Bluetooth radios for searching. To date, only the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+ officially support UWB for SmartThings Find.

The update carries a build number of R820XXU1DUA3/R820GFC1DUA3. It's not clear yet when the functionality will arrive on the Watch3 and other Samsung wearables.