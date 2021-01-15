Not too long ago, Reuters reported that LG was looking to outsource some of its smartphone business, particularly when it comes to low-end devices. Now a rumor has popped up that the company is looking to sell its smartphone business altogether, courtesy of Korean outlet TheElec. However, LG's global communicator Ken Hong confirmed to us that there's absolutely nothing to these rumors.

TheElec reported that LG delivered a message to its employees that it would announce the move by the end of the month, saying that workers should stop all developments except for the rollable phone which the company teased during CES.

We reached out to LG's global communicator for consumer tech, Ken Hong, to hear if there was anything to the supposed leak, and this is all he said: "Completely false and without merit. I won't even justify that rumor with a statement." A denial couldn't be clearer, so you can consider that report to be all but debunked. LG Mobile's life's still good, to cite the company's motto.

The original TheElec article has since been taken down.