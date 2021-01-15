There's no shortage of true wireless earbuds on the market, but for those into fitness, the Sony WF-SP800N is a great option. When we reviewed them last year, our own Taylor thought they were priced reasonably at $200. At $59.99 for a refurbished pair after a coupon code, a purchase is pretty much a no-brainer.

The WF-SP800N has excellent sound, solid noise-cancelling given its size, and long battery life (Taylor was able to get nine hours on a charge with ANC on). In our review, we did note that the earbuds get uncomfortable after a couple of hours, they're not the greatest-looking, and both the case and buds are a bit large, but none of these are real issues given the sports/fitness angle Sony markets them with. Even keeping those cons in mind, we were still able to recommend them at the $200 price point, which today's deal handily undercuts.

To bring the $74.99 price down to $59.99, just apply code PAY20LESSCR at checkout. These are certified refurbs, so each unit "functions like new and shows minimal if any, signs of wear" according to the reputable eBay seller. Shipping is free, and there are two colors to choose from: black and ice blue. See the links below to pick a pair up.