Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's finally the end of the week, so once again, I have more than a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone. First up is Quell Memento+, an enjoyable puzzle game that offers a relaxing experience. Next, I have G30 - A Memory Maze, and this is a minimal puzzler where you'll piece together the story of a person suffering from a cognitive disorder. Last but not least is Underworld Office, a gorgeous visual novel where your choices matter. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- App Brightness Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Requence $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ball Reach $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cult Manager Tycoon $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- I was rebuilt $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Path Catcher - One tap 3D puzzle monument game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Project Alnilam $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Link 2: Constellation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide - Learn To Trade $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Full "Linguist" $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Habit Factor® PRO (Habits & Goals Tracker) $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crying Suns $8.99 -> $6.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Adventure - Platform retro adventure $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quell Memento+ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ABC Cool Kid PreSchool Academy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Agent Walker: Secret Journey (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- The Secret Order 2: Masked Intent (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- AlineT Icon Pack - linear gradient icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oxigen Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Transparent Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simplo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chiwi for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glaze Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments