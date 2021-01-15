Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's finally the end of the week, so once again, I have more than a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone. First up is Quell Memento+, an enjoyable puzzle game that offers a relaxing experience. Next, I have G30 - A Memory Maze, and this is a minimal puzzler where you'll piece together the story of a person suffering from a cognitive disorder. Last but not least is Underworld Office, a gorgeous visual novel where your choices matter. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games