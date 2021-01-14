After a million leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S21 is about to be officially announced today at Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2021. The annual Galaxy S series affair, which usually takes place in February, has been brought forward a whole month this time around, likely because 2020 felt a lot longer than one single year and people need something to get excited about — or for some boring financial reason. Regardless, Unpacked in happening in less than 90 minutes and we've got the deets on when and how to watch it right here.

The YouTube livestream is embedded below and should start at these times:

7 AM PT - USA, West Coast

10 AM ET - USA, East Coast

3 PM BST - London

4 PM CEST - Europe

8:30 PM IST - India

11 PM CST - China

2 AM ACT - Australia, Sydney

Samsung will also be streaming the event on other platforms:

As for what to expect, you should all be pretty familiar with the S21 rumors, but here's our refresher. We're also expecting the Galaxy Buds Pro to be announced at the event, and potentially some accessories like wireless chargers, a Bluetooth tracker, and those ridiculously-wide S21 Ultra S pen cases.