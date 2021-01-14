Samsung's recent forays into the true wireless earbud market have been surprisingly decent, with the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ among our favorites and even the leguminous Buds Live sounded pretty good despite their strange open fit. The latest iteration marks a return to more traditional earbuds, with a brand-new design and active noise cancelation on board.

The case also looks to be extremely pocketable, which is also a huge plus. It gives you 20 hours of battery life on top of the eight hours of playback you'll get on a single charge, although that might be as low as five hours with ANC switched on all the time. The new dual-driver design consists of an 11mm woofer and 6.5 tweeter, which should make for some serious audio chops. The fit looks to be similar to the Galaxy Buds and Buds+, but there's a vent similar to the one found on the Pixel Buds to help dissipate pressure.

Three microphones per bud assist with ANC, which can intelligently switch to Ambient Mode when it hears you talking, and there's a Wind Shield Mode for better calls when out and about. 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking tech add to the immersive sound experience Samsung is promising.

As you might expect, the Buds Pro are designed to integrate best with other Galaxy products. You can synchronize mics with a Galaxy S21 phone for video recording with ultra-clear audio. There's also a Game Mode for the lowest latency possible while using a Galaxy S21 for mobile gaming. An IPX7 rating will ensure you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are available right away in Phantom Violet, Black, and Silver for $199.99 (£219) from Samsung.com and various other retailers.