After weeks of hands-on photos, spec leaks, and other teasers, Samsung's new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds Pro are finally here! Before your shiny new phone or fancy pair of buds show up at your door, you're going to want to pick up some solid protection that's built to last. Introducing Spigen's latest case lineup, precision tailored to fit the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro.
Spigen really needs no introduction. You know 'em, you love 'em — they're the reason you clicked on this article. What you don't know yet is that Spigen's case lineup for Samsung's latest flagships is out of this world.
Through Samsung's accessory partnership program, Spigen were able to ensure each of their S21 and Galaxy Buds Pro cases were precision-crafted to fit the new Galaxy devices like a second skin. You won't find any awkward gaps, rough edges, or loose ends here — just clean, svelte lines that hug the curves of your new device.
That's not all, though. Spigen's even working on a special screen protector that was engineered and throughly tested to be compatible with Samsung's Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. That means you'll soon be able to get enhanced screen protection without sacrificing fingerprint-enabled security and vice versa.
Spigen Tough Armor, Thin Fit, and Ultra Hybrid for the Galaxy S21 series
Spigen's three most popular cases return this year to offer their advanced protection and unique style to the Galaxy S21 series. Given Samsung's increasingly complex camera systems, Spigen also raised the lip around the camera enclosure across their entire S21 lineup for added reassurance.
First up is Tough Armor, the most protective option Spigen has to offer. It comes loaded with impact-absorbing foam that's designed to keep your phone safe from even the nastiest of spills. Its raised edges add much needed protection to the S21's edge-to-edge display and sophisticated camera array. Despite having an insulated shell, Tough Armor remains stylish and sleek, making it ideal for protection enthusiasts and style-conscious users alike.
For the minimalists in the audience, Spigen's Thin Fit case offers slim protection without any of the bulk you're likely to find in other cases. As an added bonus, the S21 version of Thin Fit has been specifically updated to cover both the top and bottom edges of the phone, giving your shiny new toy full-body protection in a slim frame.
The backside of the Galaxy S21 phones are clearly unlike anything Samsung's ever designed, much less something you'll find elsewhere in the smartphone market. For those users who want to show off the asset side of their S21, Spigen offers Ultra Hybrid, a clear case with a transparent back that won't yellow or fade over time.
Spigen Rugged Armor, Silicone Fit, and Ultra Hybrid for the Galaxy Buds Pro
Although Spigen is known for designing some of the industry's most revered cases, that's not the only thing they make these days. The accessories OEM has also branched out into wearable cases, starting with last year's Galaxy Buds Live and expanding to encompass this year's Galaxy Buds Pro.
Spigen new cases for the Galaxy Buds Pro come in three different flavors. Rugged Armor offers style and the most durable option of the trio with added grooves for extra grip so that your buds are less likely to slip out of your hands. Silicone Fit provides a minimal aesthetic with colorful options to mix or match alongside your new buds and phone. Then the Ultra Hybrid case offers crystal clear protection that puts the beautiful color of your Galaxy Buds Pro on full display so that you can show off the main casing without the risk of scratches or scuffs.
Introducing Cyrill cases for the S21 series
While Spigen has become a household name in the phone cases and accessories industry, you may not have heard of its sister brand, Cyrill. This young case manufacturer was designed specifically to appease those with feminine tastes who also crave the same worthy protection and craftsmanship Spigen is known for.
With the S21 series, Cyrill is putting forth Cecile, a sheik floral-ensconced option, now with a pair of new colors designed specifically for the S21. Customers can also choose Color Brick, a subtle and trendy case with interchangeable buttons that can be mixed and matched to go along with any outfit, mood, or style.
Where to find Spigen cases for the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro
Spigen held nothing back when putting together a comprehensive and robust case lineup for Samsung's latest flagship devices. Whether you're looking for relentless protection, minimalist appeal, or something with feminine flair, there is a case here for each S21 and Galaxy Buds Pro owner. Even better, every Spigen collection for the S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra and Galaxy Buds Pro that were highlighted today are available for purchase right now on Spigen's website and at Amazon.
Buy:
- Spigen Collection
- Tough Armor — $14.99
- Ultra Hybrid — $11.99
- Thin Fit — $12.99
- Galaxy Buds Pro Collection
- Cyrill Collection
- Cecil — $15.99-$16.99
- Color Brick — $26.38-$27.98
