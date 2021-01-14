The Samsung ecosystem spreads far and wide beyond the Galaxy S21 or smartwatches or even fridges. For example, the SmartThings Cam is a simple little indoor guard that does much of the things comparable security cameras in 2021 can do. But where else can you get one for $20?

1080p footage? Check. Night vision. Yep. Two-way audio? Uh huh. Computerized motion sensing and subject differentiation? Hell yeah. It comes with free cloud storage for 24 hours of continuous footage and is programmable via app to notify you when certain events happen.

With an MSRP of $90, the SmartThings Cam has recently been hanging around $70 before the recent drop to $20. That's even better than the Eufy deal we posted this week. Get at it from Samsung.