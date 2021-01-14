This story was originally published and last updated .
Don't you hate it when something you're looking forward to gets announced without a date and you're left waiting months without so much as a peep as to when it'll come? For the ten-year-old reboot of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game on Stadia — well, maybe it shouldn't have taken this long — but it's finally time to welcome this classic back.
The retro-classic side-scroller beat 'em up was confirmed for release this week after it was teased back in September. This Complete Edition of the game features characters Knives Chau and Wallace Wells in addition to the original lineup. As of today it's making its Stadia debut, and you can pony up $15 or €15 to start playing
