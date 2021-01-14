There's a little tip making the rounds today: If you pick up a used Galaxy S20 somewhere like Swappa or eBay, where they run around $500, you can get yourself a brand new Galaxy S21 for just $100 more. That's because Samsung's trade-in values for the smaller Galaxy S20 are outrageous, earning you $700 toward an $800 phone.

The company doesn't treat other devices or manufacturers quite so well, but it's one of the best trade-in values out there, probably second only to T-Mobile's promotion, and you don't have to mess around with bill credits or anything like that. In fact, if you splurged for a more expensive S20+ or S20 Ultra over the base model, you actually won't get any more cash for it:

Samsung devices:

Galaxy S20: $700

Galaxy S20+: $700

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Note20: $700

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Note10: $550

Galaxy Note10 5G: $550

Galaxy Note10+: $550

Galaxy S10: $550

Galaxy S10 5G: $550

Galaxy S10+ $550

Galaxy S10e: $550

Galaxy S20 FE: $550

Galaxy A71: $350

Galaxy Note 9: $350

Galaxy S9: $350

Galaxy S9+: $350

Galaxy Note 8: $250

Galaxy S8: $250

Galaxy S8+: $250

Galaxy S8 Active: $250

Galaxy A51: $200

Galaxy A51 5G: $200

Galaxy S7: $200

Galaxy S7 Active: $200

Galaxy S7 Edge: $200

Google devices:

Pixel 4: $350

Pixel 4 XL: $350

Pixel 3: $200

Pixel 3 XL: $200

Pixel 3a: $200

Pixel 3a XL: $200

Apple devices:

iPhone 12: $700

iPhone 12 Mini: $700

iPhone 12 Pro: $700

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700

iPhone 11: $550

iPhone 11 Pro: $550

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $550

iPhone XS: $550

iPhone XS Max: $550

iPhone 8: $350

iPhone 8 Plus: $350

iPhone X: $350

iPhone 7: $250

iPhone 7 Plus: $250

iPhone 6S: $200

iPhone 6S Plus: $200

iPhone SE: $200

On top of that, you also get $100 in Samsung store credit and one of those new SmartTags with your pre-order. In total: It's a pretty good deal for you, and not such a great deal for Samsung. If you are hoping to upgrade from an S20 (or just have one and you're entertaining the idea) and don't want to deal with bill credits, spending $100 to upgrade to a newer model is probably an easy decision to make.

Keep in mind, it's not all upsides. The S21 loses a few features over last year's phone, like no MST for payments, a drop in screen resolution, and no microSD expandable storage, but for some of us, it's a small price to pay for the latest Snapdragon 888 and an extra year of software support.

Considering how much more quickly the trade-in value falls for older devices on Samsung's list, it might even be cheaper in the long run to upgrade now and again next year, for a potentially lower overall cost compared to a two-year upgrade — though who knows what next year's offers might be.