The S Pen active stylus has been one of the main selling points for Samsung's Galaxy Note series since day one, but the company has also brought it to other devices in recent years. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was just announced with S Pen support (though a case is required for holding it), and Samsung says the stylus will come to more types of devices soon.

"We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better," Samsung said to SamMobile in a statement. "We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future." The company didn't confirm what exact categories are next in line to get the S Pen, but Samsung has filed patents for a foldable phone with stylus support.

The S Pen already isn't exclusive to handheld devices. Samsung sells a few tablets with stylus support, most recently the Tab S6 Lite and Tab S7/S7+, and last year's Galaxy Chromebook had an S Pen.