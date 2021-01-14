Free backups to Google Photos have been one of the nicest perks of the Pixel line-up, but the benefits have certainly dwindled with time. The original Pixel got unlimited original quality backups, the Pixel 2 and 3 dropped that to three years, and everything from the 3a to the 5 has only had free high quality (i.e. slightly compressed) backups. We're here to talk about the Pixel 2, though, as the three-year timespan has nearly elapsed and that perk is about to expire.

Go to the Google Photos app's settings on your Pixel 2 or 2 XL, then hit Back up & sync, and you'll see the notice at the top explaining that your free storage for full-resolution pics and videos expires on January 16. That means you still have two days to benefit from the perk and make sure all the shots and videos you wanted to back up are fully uploaded.

After January 16, you can still back up any new content, but you'll have to pick between two settings. If you stick with full-resolution (original quality), it'll be counted against your Google One storage, which may run out. However, if you settle for high-quality (compressed but still good) uploads, you can continue backing up your photos and videos for free. Thankfully, the Pixel 2 isn't affected by the new Google Photos policy that goes into effect in June of 2021, so you shouldn't lose your free backups then.