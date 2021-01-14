We’ve time and again heard that OnePlus is working on a "lite" model to accompany its main flagship line. Last year's rumored 8 Lite ended up launching as the Nord, but the company hasn't given up on the idea. It seems to be trying its hand at a proper Lite phone, likely as part of its main flagship line, as a new report suggests that the OnePlus 9 Lite is indeed on the way... but only for two countries in Asia.

In a brief tweet, leaker TechDroider said that the rumored OnePlus 9 Lite will bear two model numbers — LE2100 and LE2101. Considering this arrangement matches OnePlus' previous nomenclature, these two models are meant for China and India, respectively, with no other country on the list currently. This is in contrast to the brand's usual practice of bringing its upper-tier range across Europe and North America, though there's still a slight chance that the 9 Lite may eventually land in the EU.

[Exclusive] OnePlus 9 Lite Models. LE2100

LE2101 It is Coming to China and India. Might come to EU, can't confirm as of now.

The device will feature Snapdragon 865 5G CPU. — TechDroider (@techdroider) January 13, 2021

As we know from a previous leak, the OnePlus 9 Lite could be powered by a Snapdragon 865, which is a good indication that it won’t end up as another Nord model and should serve as an entry point into the main OnePlus 9 series. The announcement date isn't known yet, but it makes sense for the 9 Lite to be officially revealed alongside the rumored 9 and 9 Pro around March.