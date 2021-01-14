Asus is one of the most popular manufacturers of Chrome OS devices. The Taiwanese company took to CES 2021 to announce three new Chromebooks, one of which has a gamer aesthetic. But that's not all. It also added a Chromebox to the mix that looks very much like a Wi-Fi router: the Asus Fanless Chromebox.

The compact Chrome OS machine can be mounted on the back of a monitor with the help of a lockable VESA mount, as shown in the image below. The chassis is made of aluminum for added durability. In terms of hardware, users have a few processors to choose from, starting at an entry-level Celeron 5205U and going up to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor. It can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Like the Asus Chromebox 4, the Fanless Chromebox can power up to three 4K displays. If a good variety of ports is a must for you, it won't disappoint. Depending on which variant you go for, you'll have a slightly different selection. The Celeron variant has three USB 3.2 and 2 USB 2.0 ports, whereas the Core variants will have five USB 3.2 ports. The remaining ports common for both variants include one USB-C, two HDMI, one Ethernet, a microSD slot, and a legacy RS-232 serial port.

Given the practical design, powerful internals, and healthy selection of ports, the Asus Fanless Chromebox could be the ideal machine for certain work environments. It starts at $399 and will be available in the US from February.