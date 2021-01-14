Google's acquisition of Fitbit is now complete, according to an announcement made by the company earlier this morning. Claiming that the deal was always about Fitbit's hardware expertise and not customer data, Google says it has smoothed over regulatory concerns with a series of safeguards and commitments. However, we aren't sure if Australian regulators' concerns have been addressed given the ongoing state of that investigation.

Google secured the European Commission's blessing back in December for the long-awaited $2.1 billion deal. However, there were a few conditions attached to it, all of which seem to have been addressed based on Google's announcement. In short, Google has to keep Fitbit user data separated, where it can't be used for things like advertising, and third-party access to existing Fitbit web APIs must be maintained. Google also can't give Fitbit an unfair advantage in the Android wearable marketplace or give other companies an indirect disadvantage by creating new closed APIs, etc.

On paper, this would appear to close out the merger, which we've been waiting to happen since it was announced back in November 2019, but there is one potential hiccup. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission raised its own objections to the deal just a few weeks ago, claiming its investigation wouldn't be complete until March 25th. You don't need to be a horologist to read today's calendar and see that today (i.e., January 14th) is quite a bit before then. There hasn't been any public announcement regarding the acquisition from the ACCC since then, so either the regulatory body privately gave Google approval, or Google has elected to ignore it.

We have reached out to both the ACCC and Google for more information.

Recently, Fitbit wearables have been picking up some Googly features, like Assistant integration, and Google's been building deeper integration for wearables as well, like with the Assistant's new Wellness section. Even before the merger was "complete," both Google and Fitbit have been building toward it, and the company's recent wearables have reviewed well. If that trend continues, this could mean better wearables for consumers, just as the global market is set to explode.