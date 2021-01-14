Samsung just revealed the Galaxy S21 series, consisting of three phones and the company's best mobile cameras to date. Just like last year, there are three models to choose from, ranging from the smallest S21 to the behemoth S21 Ultra. However, the phones are still roughly as expensive as the S20 series, so finding the best deal possible could save you hundreds of dollars.

In this roundup, we'll go over all the ways you can buy the Galaxy S21 series in the United States, including both carrier versions and carrier-unlocked phones.

Samsung

Samsung is selling the S21 series through its online store, carrier-unlocked for use on any major US network. The Galaxy S21 is $799.99, S21+ is $999.99, and the S21 Ultra is $1,199.99. Just like in previous years, Samsung offers incredibly generous values on trade-ins for certain devices. Below are some of the trade-in values for phones without cracked screens or other significant damage.

Samsung devices:

Galaxy S20: $700

Galaxy S20+: $700

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Note20: $700

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Note10: $550

Galaxy Note10 5G: $550

Galaxy Note10+: $550

Galaxy S10e: $550

Galaxy S20 FE: $550

Galaxy A71: $350

Galaxy Note 9: $350

Galaxy S9: $350

Galaxy S9+: $350

Galaxy Note 8: $250

Galaxy S8: $250

Galaxy S8+: $250

Galaxy S8 Active: $250

Google devices:

Pixel 4: $350

Pixel 4 XL: $350

Pixel 3: $200

Pixel 3 XL: $200

Pixel 3a: $200

Pixel 3a XL: $200

Apple devices:

iPhone 12: $700

iPhone 12 Mini: $700

iPhone 12 Pro: $700

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700

iPhone 11: $550

iPhone 11 Pro: $550

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $550

iPhone XS: $550

iPhone XS Max: $550

iPhone 8: $350

iPhone 8 Plus: $350

iPhone X: $350

iPhone X: $350

Samsung is also throwing in four months of YouTube Premium, $100 of Samsung store credit, and a SmartTag with pre-orders. Also, if you're a student or teacher, you can save a bit more money with Samsung's educational discount.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is selling the S21 series for the standard MSRP pricing: $799.99 for the S21, $999.99 for the S21+, and $1,999.99 for the S21 Ultra. With the carrier's payment plans, the S21 is $33.34/mo for 24 months, the S21+ is $41.67/mo, and the S21 Ultra is $50/month.

T-Mobile is also offering trade-in discounts, but only if you pay for an S21 using a monthly payment plan, and the savings is applied using bill credits (so you won't save money if you decide to switch carriers). Below are the estimated values from T-Mobile's website.

Samsung devices:

Galaxy S10 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy S20 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy S20 FE: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy Note20 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy Note10 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy S9 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy Note9 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy A71: Up to $400 off

Galaxy S8 series: Up to $400 off

Galaxy Note8 series: Up to $400 off

Galaxy A51: Up to $200 off

Galaxy S7 series: Up to $200 off

Galaxy S6 series: Up to $200 off

Apple devices:

iPhone 11 series: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone X: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone XR: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone XS series: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone 8 series: Up to $400 off

iPhone SE 2: Up to $400 off

iPhone 7 series: Up to $200 off

Google devices:

Pixel 4a series: Free or up to $800 off

Pixel 4 series: Free or up to $800 off

Pixel 3 series: Up to $400 off

Pixel 3a series: Up to $400 off

Pixel 2 series: Up to $200 off

Pixel 1 series: Up to $200 off

Other devices:

OnePlus 8 5G: Free or up to $800 off

OnePlus 8T+: Free or up to $800 off

OnePlus 7T Pro: Free or up to $800 off

LG V60: Free or up to $800 off

LG Velvet: Free or up to $800 off

LG Wing: Free or up to $800 off

OnePlus 7 Pro: Up to $400 off

OnePlus 7T: Up to $400 off

OnePlus 7: Up to $400 off

LG V50: Up to $400 off

LG G8: Up to $400 off

OnePlus 6T: Up to $200 off

OnePlus 6: Up to $200 off

LG V40: Up to $200 off

T-Mobile also has a buy-one-get-one deal on S21, Z Fold2, and Z Flip phones, if both phones will be used on separate lines. Again, the discount comes in the form of bill credits. More information is available at T-Mobile's website.

We're still adding stores and carriers to this list, check back later!