Samsung just revealed the Galaxy S21 series, consisting of three phones and the company's best mobile cameras to date. Just like last year, there are three models to choose from, ranging from the smallest S21 to the behemoth S21 Ultra. However, the phones are still roughly as expensive as the S20 series, so finding the best deal possible could save you hundreds of dollars.
In this roundup, we'll go over all the ways you can buy the Galaxy S21 series in the United States, including both carrier versions and carrier-unlocked phones.
Samsung
Samsung is selling the S21 series through its online store, carrier-unlocked for use on any major US network. The Galaxy S21 is $799.99, S21+ is $999.99, and the S21 Ultra is $1,199.99. Just like in previous years, Samsung offers incredibly generous values on trade-ins for certain devices. Below are some of the trade-in values for phones without cracked screens or other significant damage.
Samsung devices:
- Galaxy S20: $700
- Galaxy S20+: $700
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $700
- Galaxy Note20: $700
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $700
- Galaxy Note10: $550
- Galaxy Note10 5G: $550
- Galaxy Note10+: $550
- Galaxy S10e: $550
- Galaxy S20 FE: $550
- Galaxy A71: $350
- Galaxy Note 9: $350
- Galaxy S9: $350
- Galaxy S9+: $350
- Galaxy Note 8: $250
- Galaxy S8: $250
- Galaxy S8+: $250
- Galaxy S8 Active: $250
Google devices:
- Pixel 4: $350
- Pixel 4 XL: $350
- Pixel 3: $200
- Pixel 3 XL: $200
- Pixel 3a: $200
- Pixel 3a XL: $200
Apple devices:
- iPhone 12: $700
- iPhone 12 Mini: $700
- iPhone 12 Pro: $700
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700
- iPhone 11: $550
- iPhone 11 Pro: $550
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $550
- iPhone XS: $550
- iPhone XS Max: $550
- iPhone 8: $350
- iPhone 8 Plus: $350
- iPhone X: $350
Samsung is also throwing in four months of YouTube Premium, $100 of Samsung store credit, and a SmartTag with pre-orders. Also, if you're a student or teacher, you can save a bit more money with Samsung's educational discount.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is selling the S21 series for the standard MSRP pricing: $799.99 for the S21, $999.99 for the S21+, and $1,999.99 for the S21 Ultra. With the carrier's payment plans, the S21 is $33.34/mo for 24 months, the S21+ is $41.67/mo, and the S21 Ultra is $50/month.
T-Mobile is also offering trade-in discounts, but only if you pay for an S21 using a monthly payment plan, and the savings is applied using bill credits (so you won't save money if you decide to switch carriers). Below are the estimated values from T-Mobile's website.
Samsung devices:
- Galaxy S10 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy S20 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy S20 FE: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy Note20 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy Note10 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy S9 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy Note9 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy A71: Up to $400 off
- Galaxy S8 series: Up to $400 off
- Galaxy Note8 series: Up to $400 off
- Galaxy A51: Up to $200 off
- Galaxy S7 series: Up to $200 off
- Galaxy S6 series: Up to $200 off
Apple devices:
- iPhone 11 series: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone X: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone XR: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone XS series: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone 8 series: Up to $400 off
- iPhone SE 2: Up to $400 off
- iPhone 7 series: Up to $200 off
Google devices:
- Pixel 4a series: Free or up to $800 off
- Pixel 4 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Pixel 3 series: Up to $400 off
- Pixel 3a series: Up to $400 off
- Pixel 2 series: Up to $200 off
- Pixel 1 series: Up to $200 off
Other devices:
- OnePlus 8 5G: Free or up to $800 off
- OnePlus 8T+: Free or up to $800 off
- OnePlus 7T Pro: Free or up to $800 off
- LG V60: Free or up to $800 off
- LG Velvet: Free or up to $800 off
- LG Wing: Free or up to $800 off
- OnePlus 7 Pro: Up to $400 off
- OnePlus 7T: Up to $400 off
- OnePlus 7: Up to $400 off
- LG V50: Up to $400 off
- LG G8: Up to $400 off
- OnePlus 6T: Up to $200 off
- OnePlus 6: Up to $200 off
- LG V40: Up to $200 off
T-Mobile also has a buy-one-get-one deal on S21, Z Fold2, and Z Flip phones, if both phones will be used on separate lines. Again, the discount comes in the form of bill credits. More information is available at T-Mobile's website.
