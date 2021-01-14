Here's a deal for those in the market for Bluetooth headphones with active noise-cancelling, but don't want to pay $300 and up: Woot is currently offering a pair of AKG N700NC M2s for $99.99, which is $200 off MSRP and $27-62 off street price.

Some of you may recognize these headphones as the free ones included with some Samsung flagship pre-orders in the past couple of years. To be clear, they're not as good as Bose 700s or Sony 1000XM4s, but they're also a third of the price. With that said, the NC700NC M2s are still decent-looking, comfortable, cancel noise pretty well, and are claimed to last 23 hours on a charge.

These headphones retail for $299.99, but nobody has paid that price in ages (I hope). Currently, the cheapest alternative is Amazon's $127 price, which makes this Woot deal ~20% off. Shipping is free for Prime members. The deal is valid for the rest of today (14 hours remaining as of publishing time) or until the headphones sell out. Also, keep in mind that Woot is limiting purchases to three per customer.