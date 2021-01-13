Most of our Winter recreation options are either restricted or entirely off limits due to the pandemic, but most of the ski lifts are staying open this year with only basic rules about social distancing and face covering while standing in lines. If you've ever wanted to keep track of your downhill antics, the Slopes app can take care of all the hard work and feed you all the information you might want. Already popular among iPhone users with a 4.8 rating on the App Store, Slopes has made its way to Android.

Slopes is designed to be a powerful and convenient data tracking tool for skiing and snowboarding. At the start of your day, just tap a button to start recording and the app takes care of the rest. Each trip down the hill is logged with an array of stats like top and average speeds, time, distance, and more.

Running the GPS all the time would be pretty draining on the battery, but Slopes automatically pauses tracking while you're waiting in line or sitting on a lift, so it shouldn't leave you on an empty battery by the end of the day. And if you're feeling competitive, there are private leaderboards where you can match results with your friends. You can also get updates about the conditions before heading up the mountain by checking data from other users.

Slopes doesn't include any ads, and it's free to download and use as long as you want. However, there are premium features available to unlock that will give you even more detailed stats and access to 3D interactive maps where you can replay your runs right on the phone. These run $3.99 for day passes, or $24.99 for an annual pass. Family passes are also available for $39.99 per year that cover up to 5 people.