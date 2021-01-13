If you're planning on tuning in to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where the S21 is expected to be formally revealed, you'll have three new venues to enjoy it from. Samsung tells us it's going to be livestreaming to Twitch, TikTok, and Reddit as well, giving you three new ways to watch.

In each case, the stream will be transmitted by an official Samsung account or venue on the same January 14th, 10AM ET/7AM PT time, but you can still watch the announcement at Samsung's site if you prefer.

While, as per yooj, almost everything about Samsung's Galaxy S21 seems to have leaked ahead of the event itself, feel free to check out our series coverage for a refresher, or if you're behind. In short, we know the specs (Snapdragon 888, 120Hz displays, 5G, Android 11, etc.), we probably know the prices, we know the materials, and we even know some of the colors — new rumors point to special colorways, too.

Samsung is also announcing a partnership with Twitch Rivals for the next year to make Samsung "the exclusive mobile device partner" for North America. We have to assume that means we'll see Samsung-branded gadgets on stream and in folks' hands, but Samsung also specifically calls out Rivals Mobile Challenges (which sound like an exhibition of some kind), a Mobile Mondays tournament sponsorship with benefits for Galaxy users, and a Mobile Gaming Heroes program for mobile game streamers.

If you're hoping to tune in at one of the new streaming venues, we have links to them listed for later below.