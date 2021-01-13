Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Discover the epic in every day

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G offers an intelligent camera system at a professional level

With the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung is introducing a smartphone that redefines the limits of what is possible. The new flagship device pulls out all the stops in the Galaxy family for everyone who wants a smartphone without compromise. The advanced camera system and the particularly bright and adaptive display form the heart of the premium smartphone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can help users increase their productivity and creativity by enabling the popular S Pen to be used for the first time in the Galaxy S series. 1

The Galaxy S21 5G series comes with a new type of camera design that seamlessly merges into the metal frame of the smartphone. Together with the high-quality matt color finish, the device offers an all-round sophisticated and timeless look that still attracts attention. Thanks to Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus ™, a particularly hard-wearing glass on the front and back, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is also particularly robust.

With a 6.8 inch (17.30 cm) Dynamic AMOLED display 2 , the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the largest model in the Galaxy S21 5G series. For the first time, users no longer have to choose between a smooth display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a WQHD + display, because with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G they can have both. The refresh rate of the display adapts adaptively from 10 Hz to 120 Hz to the respective content. Users can enjoy a smooth display when gaming or other fast image content and save the battery when a high refresh rate is not required - for example when writing messages.

Compared to the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also offers a 25 percent brighter picture with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, the brightest display in a Galaxy smartphone to date. With a contrast ratio that is 50 percent better than the previous model, it delivers crystal-clear, impressive images - even outdoors. Just like the Galaxy S21 5G and S21 + 5G, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also has the eye comfort function, which can prevent eye fatigue.

Razor-sharp images even from a great distance and in low light

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has an advanced quad main camera with 108 MP wide-angle, 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and, for the first time, two telephoto lenses in a Galaxy smartphone. These combine three and ten times optical magnification and sensors with dual pixel technology to enable razor-sharp images from a great distance with the 100x space zoom.

For photography in difficult lighting conditions, the 108 megapixel wide-angle lens of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G marks the biggest leap in the Galaxy series to date. The sensor with 12 megapixel non-binning technology combines up to nine pixels in order to capture a lot of light. This makes it easy for users to discover the epic every day, or even at night, and to capture the moment in excellent quality. The improved night mode and precise noise reduction also make it easy to take impressive photos in difficult light conditions.

The Video Snap feature gives users the ability to extract high-resolution photos from their 8K videos. So you can capture the entire moment in a video and particularly impressive moments later in a crystal clear picture. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, recordings can be made in 4K with any of the lenses - including the front camera.

With the new stage view, users can choose between different perspectives and choose the one that best brings out the situation. With the vlogger view you can record videos with the front and main cameras at the same time, for example to record a situation and your own reaction to it in real time. Using the live preview, users can get an overview of other settings and, if necessary, change the lens without interrupting the recording.

Creative and productive thanks to the S Pen and fast connection

Users of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G expect a smartphone without compromise that can support them both in expressing themselves creatively and in being productive. For this reason, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the first model in the Galaxy S series to be compatible with the popular S Pen 3 . From drawings and notes to editing photos and signing documents - the functions of the S Pen are now also available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

In addition, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E, so users can benefit from the new standard as soon as it is available. Wi-Fi 6E offers high bandwidth and up to four times faster internet connection 4 , so content can be streamed or shared in no time. Thanks to extremely fast 5G 5 with particularly low latency, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G offers fast video downloads as well as video conferences and streaming without interruptions.

Ultra broadband for more convenience

Thanks to the ultra-broadband sensor (UWB) integrated in the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, users will soon be able to unlock their car doors with their smartphones without having to take out the key. With the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, users also have the option of using SmartThings Find to search for lost objects that are equipped with UWB - such as the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch. With the help of the AR Finder, users can also send virtual messages to ask other Galaxy smartphone owners to help them with the search with SmartThings Find. Apparently analog objects such as a keychain or wallet can also be found using the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartThings Find.

With SmartThings for Android Auto ™ 6 , users can also use the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to control smart devices in their home directly from a compatible car. For example, you can switch on the patio lighting or the heating before you get home - all from your car.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is equipped with Dual Bluetooth® technology so that users can pair their smartphone with a variety of Bluetooth® devices for a long time and without interruptions. This makes it possible to easily couple several devices with the smartphone and is particularly economical in terms of battery consumption.

Performance and security you can rely on

The impressive features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are powered by the powerful Exynos 2100 processor, which has improved processing power. 7 In addition, the long-lasting battery of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be charged by up to 50 percent 9 in just 30 minutes 8 .

Never before have users around the world used their smartphone as intensively as they do today. For this reason, protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. The Galaxy S21 5G series is protected by Knox, Samsung's security platform. This is anchored in the smartphones' chipset via its own security processor core and tamper-proof memory in order to offer a high level of security.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also has a new privacy protection tool. Users have the option to remove information about the location of a photo from the metadata before sharing it. With the brand new Private Share 10 function of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, you can also control who has access to sent content and how long it is available.

Samsung Care +

With Samsung Care +, users benefit from comprehensive protection against accidental accidental damage. The extensive insurance protects the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from various accidental damage for two years and can easily be added when buying the smartphone in the Samsung online shop. 11

Availability

Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from January 14th to 28th in the Samsung online shop can also look forward to the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTag as an encore. Samsung Online Shop customers receive the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTag directly with the purchase. Customers who register Samsung Pay on their new Galaxy S21 5G series smartphone by February 15, 2021 can also look forward to a 50 euro voucher for selected accessories in the Samsung online shop. 12

But that's not all: with the services offered by Samsung, customers can benefit from further advantages when pre-ordering. Such as the trade-in service, up to 500 euros by the 13 received in exchange of their old appliance as subtraction. Or they opt for a Galaxy model with a mobile phone contract that suits them. 14 There is also a solution for customers who do not want to commit themselves: They can rent selected models from the Galaxy S21 5G series instead of buying them and benefit from attractive extras for the duration of the rental. 15th

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available from January 29, 2021 in the Samsung online shop and in German stores.

model available colours Price (all prices RRP) Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128 GB, 12 GB RAM Phantom Silver, Phantom Black 1249 euros Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256 GB, 12 GB RAM Phantom Silver, Phantom Black 1299 euros Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 512 GB, 16 GB RAM Phantom Silver, Phantom Black 1429 euros

Other colors are available exclusively in the Samsung online shop - including Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown.

1 S pen optionally available. Does not support remote functions.

3 S Pen optionally available. Does not support remote functions.

5 5G is not yet supported across the board in Germany. Please ask your network provider / contractual partner about the coverage available to you. The maximum 5G speed depends on the region, provider and software of the device / provider. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection, and other factors.

6 Android Auto is a registered trademark of Google LLC.

7 Compared to the Galaxy S20.

8 Based on average battery life under normal usage conditions. Only available with the optionally available Samsung quick charger. Values ​​can vary depending on the charge level, phone configuration, environmental conditions and user behavior.

9 Charger not included. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. Do not use worn or damaged chargers or cables. An incompatible charger or cable can cause serious injury or damage to your device.

10 Available on Galaxy smartphones with Android P or a later version.

11 Covers a maximum of three accidental claims in a period of 12 to 24 months. Additional restrictions apply. Please read the terms and conditions for more details. The insurance conditions and further information can be found at https://www.samsungcareplus.com/.

12 The voucher can be redeemed with a minimum order value of 51 euros and is valid for wearables and accessories. Please visit https://www.samsung.com/Palette_SPAY21.pdf for more information

13 The displayed trade-in price is only valid for a functioning S20 Plus 5G 512 GB. All promotion models and conditions of participation for the trade-in service can be found here .

14 Further information on mobile phone contracts can be found here .

15 conditions for the Samsung rental service can be found here .