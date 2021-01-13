This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been testing its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 software for months, and now it looks like another device is beginning to receive its official stable channel update. Owners of the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip might be getting an OTA treat just in time for the holidays.
One UI 3.0 has been spotted rolling out to owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Switzerland. Firmware version F707BXXU1CTL6 includes the December security patch along with plenty of powerful new features. Things like enhanced media controls, conversation notifications, and more are packed into the upgrade. Of course, it includes the basic Android 11 stuff as well as Samsung's tweaks and enhancements to its One UI skin, so the complete changelog is pretty exhaustive.
Samsung shared a statement on its One UI 3.0 update schedule earlier this month, saying that the Z Flip would receive the update in the coming weeks, possibly landing for everyone in January 2021. With news of this update appearing for users in Switzerland now, it looks like Samsung's estimate is on track to become true.
It doesn't seem like the update is rolling out more widely yet, but once it does, you'll be able to check for it by navigating to Settings->Software update. Samsung has been working steadily to bring the upgrade to more users; it began showing up for more Galaxy Note20 users over the weekend.
AT&T's Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now receiving the Android 11 / One UI 3 update. The file weighs in at a massive 2.2GB and comes with the December 2020 security patch. Let us know if you've received this update on your AT&T Z Flip 5G.
