Bose is one of the big names in premium noise-cancelling headphones, but if you can't quite stomach the $380 MSRP for a new set, you're in luck. A certified refurbished set of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones is just $239.96 with a coupon code right now, making this the lowest price we've seen for these cans.

These headphones have a whopping 11 levels of noise cancellation and four microphones, allowing for incredible noise and voice isolation. Bose quotes a 20-hour battery life, which should be sufficient even on the longest flights. Once you do need to recharge, you can just use the same USB-C charger as your phone. Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in as well.

This deal is being offered by the official Bose store on eBay, so you won't find a more reputable place to buy. The headphones are certified refurbished (Bose says "pristine, like-new condition") in original packaging, To get to that $239.96 price, use code PAY20LESSCR at checkout. Shipping is free. Hit the link below to pick a pair of these up.