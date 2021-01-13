When it comes to chargers, smaller usually means less powerful, but that's not always the case. RAVPower is offering a 2-pack of some pretty small 20W fast chargers with USB-C ports for $17.89 after two coupons, making this a pretty good deal if you need a couple of extra chargers around.

Design-wise, these are pretty similar to the tiny 5W brick that Apple includes used to include in the box of every iPhone, but RAVPower's is a lot more powerful. It supports USB-C Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, meaning it'll charge almost every USB-C device pretty quickly.

Amazon has these RAVPower 2-packs listed at $21.99, but once you tick the 5% clip coupon on the product page and enter code KJL88J7Z at checkout, the price will drop to $17.89. Shipping is free. Hit the link below to pick these up.