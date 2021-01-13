HTC has been struggling for a couple of years now, but its latest offering, the Desire 21 Pro 5G, looks pretty promising. Having just gone official, this phone offers 5G, a 90Hz refresh rate, an impressive array of cameras, and a sizable 5,000mAh battery. Not bad.

The Desire 21 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.7" 2400x1080 IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a first for HTC. It's powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and it comes with 128GB of storage with microSD expansion. Camera-wise, there are four on the back (48MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor) and one on the front (16MP). Juice comes from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. There's also a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, NFC, and dual-SIM capabilities. Unfortunately, it does ship with Android 10.

HTC has priced this phone at 11,990 TWD in Taiwan, which equates to around $428 USD. That's a decent price for a 5G phone with this feature set. There's no word on availability outside of Taiwan, but perhaps that'll change down the line.