We just saw the Galaxy A32 leaked in press renders a few days ago, but Samsung has gone ahead and made this entry-level 5G phone official just a day before it's set to announce the flagship Galaxy S21 series. It seems like a solid phone, especially for those who value 5G bragging rights.

Samsung went ahead and made a nice spec infographic, so you can take a look at those above. Some noteworthy features include a quad rear camera setup (48MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth), a 6.5" 720p TFT display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Interestingly, the phone will come in three RAM configurations (4GB, 6GB, and 8GB), but all with 128GB of internal storage and microSD expansion. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted. There will be four colors, all creatively named: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

Unfortunately, we've been given zero information on pricing and availability. Expect it to slot in under Samsung's previously cheapest 5G phone, the Galaxy A42 5G, which goes for ~$400 USD.