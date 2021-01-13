Asus has just revealed three new Chromebooks as part of its new laptop lineup for CES. The Chromebook CX9 and Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 (different names depending on your market) are powered by new 11th gen Intel hardware, while the Chromebook Flip CM5 uses 3000 series Ryzen chips.

Chromebook CX9

The Chromebook CX9 targets work and corporate environments, sporting a modern laptop-style design including a 14" FHD (1080p) NanoEdge display and an ultra-light magnesium alloy frame that ASUS says meets military test standards. It's 16mm thin, around 1kg heavy, and has a fingerprint sensor.

Specs CPU Intel 11th gen (i5-1135G7, i5-1145G7, or i7-1185G7) GPU Iris Xe RAM 8GB or 16GB Storage 128GB to 4TB Display 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 400 nits Camera 720p w/ privacy shutter Battery 50Wh or 66 Wh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, HDMI, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, Micro SD reader

The screen is available in a Pantone Validated variety if you need a high degree of color accuracy. The CX9 also has two M.2 expansion slots, which ASUS will configure up to a ridiculous 4TB of storage space, and you can get plenty of RAM, too. It's also the only one of the new models to have a privacy shutter on the camera. Unfortunately, the release date and price are all unknown.

Chromebook Flip CX5/C536

Depending on which market you are in, Asus will either call this the CX5 or the C536, but so far as we can tell, they're the same Chromebook.

The Chromebook Flip CX5 packs a big 15.6" FHD display, Harmon Karon-branded speakers, and a "metallic" design that's almost certainly plastic, though Asus is proud of its Obsidian Velvet texture on the palm rest and the ErgoLift hinge, which makes this particular Chromebook a 2-in-1. This general consumer-targeted model also packs 11th gen Intel chips.

Specs CPU Intel 11th Gen (i3-1115G4, i5-1135G7, i7-1165G7) GPU Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB or 16GB Storage 128, 256, or 512 GB (NVMe) Display 15.6" 1920x1200 IPS 250 nits touchscreen w/ USI stylus support Camera 720p Battery 57Wh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Ports 1x USB Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x HDMI, 2x Micro SD reader

Configuration options vary, with 8 or 16GB of RAM and 128-512GB of storage. The 5.68" touchpad is also glass, and the keyboard sports 1.4mm of key travel. Asus says this Chromebook should last up to 12 hours on a charge.

Again, pricing is unknown, and ASUS hasn't said when it will actually materialize.

Chromebook Flip CM5

For some reason, Asus has decided to give the CM5 a bit of a "gamer" aesthetic, with color-blocked WASD keys for all that gaming you'll be doing on your Chromebook. Perhaps the only thing more useful in a gaming laptop is the 2-in-1 design so you can use the monstrosity as a tablet /s.

Specs CPU Ryzen (5 3500U or 3 3250U) RAM 4-16GB Storage 64GB (eMMC) to 512GB (NVMe) Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS 250 nits touchscreen with stylus support Camera 720p Battery 57Wh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x Micro SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack

I jest, but some folks seriously into Stadia may actually appreciate these touches, I guess. Other spec options for the CM5 come in a little below some of the other newly-announced Chromebooks, with RAM options as low as 4GB and a return of eMMC-based storage the other two models eschew.

As per yooj today, no word on when this will land or how much it will cost.

The Chromebook market is exploding with work and school both happening remotely for many of us. They're one of the cheapest and easiest ways to get a screen and keyboard online, and they may not be terribly exciting, but they're here to stay. Asus's new lineup has some substantial bumps across the line when it comes to specifications, and we'll be looking forward to taking a look at them once they materialize — whenever that actually ends up being.