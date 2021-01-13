Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Even though the early months of the year tend to be slow, I still have a few standout sales to share with everyone today. First and foremost, you can pick up the fantastic adventure game Old Man's Journey for a buck, so don't miss out on this one if you've yet to play. Next, I have Twinfold, an enjoyable puzzle game from Kenny Sun. Last but not least is Heal: Pocket Edition, an atmospheric point and click adventure where obscurity drives the narrative. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 26 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

iOS Widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

Games