Samsung is continuing its update hot streak this week, starting the US rollout of the January 2021 security patch with the unlocked Galaxy S20 and Note20, as well as the Verizon S10 5G and A50. The changelog doesn't mention anything other than the bump to January's patch, so don't expect any new features.
The update has reached the unlocked S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra and weighs in at around 230MB. As always, we'll be keeping this page updated as other Samsung phones receive their patches.
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQS1CTLB, released January 9th
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS1CTLB, released January 9th
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DUA1, released January 8th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU9CTL1, released January 6th
As is usually the case, the update is rolling out in stages, so it might not reach your device right away. In my experience, Samsung phones aren't always the best at automatically searching for available updates, so checking for yourself in Settings > Software update is always a good idea.
