Don't you hate it when something you're looking forward to gets announced without a date and you're left waiting months without so much as a peep as to when it'll come? For a ten-year-old reboot of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game on Stadia, well, maybe it shouldn't have taken this long, but you should prepare to jump from that lurch.
The retro-classic side-scroller beat 'em up has just been announced for release this week after it was teased back in September. The Complete Edition featuring Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. You can pony up $15 or €15 for it at the Stadia store starting Thursday, January 14.
As a reminder, you can keep track of other goings-on with the Stadia platform with our continuing coverage.
- Source:
- Stadia
Comments