PUBG Corporation isn't one to stick to a rigid schedule when it comes to new patches, so we didn't see an update in December. Well, it looks as though the studio is possibly back to its old schedule for the time being since it just released patch 1.2 on the Play Store. As you would expect, new content is here for all to enjoy, such as the Runic Power Mode, where players will get to choose from three new skills that require special runes to power. Of course, new weapons, new options, and plenty of game improvements are in the mix as well, which I'll detail below.
As you can see in the trailer above, patch 1.2 offers a plethora of new content to explore. Of course, the standout addition today is the new Runic Power Mode, where you can use runes to power unique abilities that will be useful in your fight to claim the battlefield as yours. These powers consist of, Flame, Artic, and Wind, and so you'll have to collect matching runes to enable them.
The latest chapter is also available starting today, and it's called Metro Royale: Honor. As expected, your rankings and inventory in Metro Royale will be reset, though you'll retain your Fame and NPC Favorability. There's even a new Honor System in the mix that will afford players the ability to accumulate Honor in order to unlock new voice packs, outfits, and other rewards. Plus, all Metro Royale Mode maps now support solo play.
As for weapons, there's a new assault rifle that uses 5.56mm ammo. It's a FAMAS, and it supports 25 rounds per load, a perfect rifle for close-range combat. It supports muzzles (rifles), scopes, and mags (rifles), and it comes with a bipod that reduces recoil.
Of course, plenty of game improvements have arrived today as well, such as new loading logic for backpacks, improved performance in Cheer Park, and a significantly reduced size for resource downloads along with background download support.
Brand New Gameplay
Dominate the battlefield with Flame, Arctic, and Wind runes!
a) Flame: Summon a fire wheel and use burning Ammo.
b) Arctic Rune: Raise an ice wall and slow down the enemy with freezing Ammo.
c) Wind Rune: Activate a wind shield and improve movement and reload speed.
Metro New Chapter
Honor is here! Newly-added weekly rankings, Solo Mode, and Honor system.
Increase Honor to get a voice pack, outfit, and other permanent rewards!
All in all, it's nice to see that PUBG Corp. may be back to its monthly update schedule with the arrival of 1.2 at the start of January. It's clear patch 1.2 brings with it some cool new modes as well as some welcome fixes, and as always, more content will be released as the latest season launches. This means players can expect a new Power Armor Mode to arrive at the beginning of February, where they'll collect and equip power armor pieces in an effort to unlock the Dragon's Breath Grenade. So there's definitely more content to look forward to next month.
Oh, and for those of you in India where the game is still banned, you can find the APK on our sister site APK Mirror (the OBB is needed, but if you've installed PUBG Mobile on your device at least once, the OBB files will automatically download).
