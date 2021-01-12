Outdoor smart plugs aren’t a novel idea, but not all are designed to be placed out in the open and subjected to extreme weather conditions. While there aren’t many choices for a true outdoor plug, Lutron will soon come out with its own solution. Called the Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug, the device can withstand heat, rain, snow — you name it!

Meant to be installed in your yard, the plug connects to a standard outlet and can make your lights, sprinklers, or any other equipment out there smart in a jiffy. All you need to do is pair it with the Lutron Bridge (which relies on the proprietary Caséta system) using its companion app and you should be good to go. The plug supports a ton of third-party smart integrations such as Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and now even Ring video doorbells.

Lutron says that its outdoor plug is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and is sun-proof to ensure its longevity. In terms of its installation, the smart plug is going to hang out from the socket, though you have the option to screw it to the wall to make it a little more secure. It may not be the most attractive solution, but at least you get the convenience of operating your lights without having to step out in the cold.

You’ll be able to pick up the Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug for $80 starting late March from various online stores, including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.