With the holiday sale season over, it's not uncommon to see a few older products dropping in price to clear inventory that may not have sold sufficiently over the previous months. That makes it an opportune time to pick up gadgets like the JBL Link View, which just inched its way down below its previous record low of $90 to land at just $85.

The JBL Link View was one of the first third-party smart displays powered by Google Assistant. It sports an 8-inch touchscreen, a pair of 10W front-facing speakers, a 5MP camera for video calls, Bluetooth 4.2, and all of the standards Wi-Fi protocols. It's also carrying an IPX4 "splashproof" rating, so you can feel reasonably confident placing it in a kitchen near a sink or stovetop. You can check out our 2018 review here.

When you visit the site to buy, it'll show a price of $89.99, but adding it to the cart will automatically apply a $5 discount. Unfortunately, the discount only applies to the black model, not the version that comes in white. And if you're interested in picking up a few to spread around the house or give as gifts, it appears there's no limit to the number of $5 discounts you can get by adding more units to your shopping cart.

There's no sign of exactly when this discount goes away or if the base price will go back up again, as it has done in the past, so you may not want to wait too long if you're planning to order.