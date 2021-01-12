With all of the rumors and leaks we've heard about the Galaxy S21 family, there's little left to the imagination at this point. That said, if you wanted to see what Samsung thinks are the most highlight-worthy features of its new flagships, you're in luck; Roland Quandt of WinFuture has posted a few of Samsung's marketing images for your perusal.

When you start marketing the included storage to make sure no-one notices you left out the expansion option. More marketing collateral from retail for the #GalaxyS21(Plus) and the #GalaxyS21Ultra 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YpDpBSLpj3 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 12, 2021

The first round of images Quandt posted include boasts about the phones' IP68 ratings (which Galaxy flagships have had for quite some time), 5G, 512GB of internal storage, and a 64MP camera. As Quandt points out in his tweet, it's pretty funny that Samsung is only now highlighting the internal storage after it took the microSD slot away.

The second tweet highlights the dual zoom lenses, the night mode, and the storage yet again. Oddly enough, Samsung chose to use a photo of the non-Ultra S21+, which doesn't actually have the dual optical zoom setup, to advertise that feature.

The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14th at 10am ET / 7am PT. You'll be able to watch live on Samsung's site.