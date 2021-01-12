After more than three years in the true wireless earbud business, Anker has established a tight grip on the low to medium end market with dozens of products populating the $20-$100 range that often out-perform their price tag. Now it's ready to tackle a more premium segment with its first active noise cancellation buds, the Liberty Air 2 Pro.

The new buds are in name and form the fruits of the union between Anker's existing Soundcore Liberty Air 2 and 2 Pro, which I reviewed about a year ago and was thoroughly impressed with. The form factor is similar to the Air 2, though the case and design are more reminiscent of the 2 Pro. They also inherit the latter's 11mm drivers, but with an improved tuning to make the music sound as true to the original material as possible.

Anker is really pushing the audio quality here, collaborating with Grammy winners and music producers to ensure the tuning is perfect. If the new buds sound anything like the 2 Pro, they should be impressive for the price, and if Anker managed to outdo that, all the better. I'll be sure to share with you my thoughts once when I get my hands on them.

Like their predecessors, the Air 2 Pro have USB-C and Qi charging, Bluetooth 5.0, customizable controls, and several extra features provided by the Soundcore app (equalizer, sound personalization after a hearing test, etc...). Where they take things further, though, is with active noise cancellation and transparency. For ANC, you can choose between transport (for airplanes, trains, buses), outdoor (wider bandwidth ANC to block street noises), and indoor modes (for offices and cafes). As for transparency, you can opt to let in all noises when you're exercising outdoors and need to be aware of everything around you, or only prioritize nearby vocals to hear PA announcements.

Specs Battery ANC on: 6 hrs, 21 hrs with the case

ANC off: 7 hrs, 26 hrs with the case Charging USB-C, Qi wireless, fast charging (10 mins = 2 hrs of playback) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Drivers PureNote 11mm drivers ANC Multi-mode (transport, indoor, outdoor) Transparency Two modes (total, focus on vocals) Other 6-mic noise reduction for voice calls, IPX4 rating Dimensions Earbud: 1.47" x 0.87" x 0.91"

Case: 2.44" x 2.35" x 1.18" Weight Earbud: 0.37oz

Case: 1.78oz Colors Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, Crystal Pink

The new Liberty Air 2 Pro should be available today in the four colors pictured above for $130 in the US, £130 in the UK, €130 in Europe, and CAD $170 in Canada. You can pick them up from Amazon, BestBuy, or Soundcore.com.