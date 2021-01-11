YouTube is pushing out a new page format to showcase content aligned with specific hashtags.
On mobile and desktop, clicking on hyperlinked hashtag on a video page or searching for certain hashtags will generate an algorithmically-curated array of top videos along with tallies for the number of videos carrying the hashtag and how many channels that have used the hashtag in their videos.
If you're using a web browser, you can adjust the URL www.youtube.com/hashtag/yourtermhere
The platform promises more features will be coming to the new curation medium soon.
It'd be nice to see some showcasing consistency for the location parameter as some creators choose to highlight a specific place instead of hashtags above their video titles.
- Source:
- YouTube Help
