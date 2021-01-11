The smart light market is hardly stagnant, but there are key players whose products dominate their niche. If you're looking for smart lighting strips, you're probably going to end up with a Philips Hue product, and folks hoping for decorative wall pieces tend toward Twitch- and YouTube-popularized Nanoleaf lights. But Twinkly (of smart Christmas light fame) has just launched its own spatially mappable versions of both.

In case you aren't familiar, Twinkly is known (among other things) for its string lights. The company has a unique twist on that formula, as its lights can be mapped by an app, letting you apply patterns after the fact without worrying about how you set them up or put them on. It's pretty damn cool:

These xmas lights by Twinkly are mind-blowing. You put them on your tree, then their app that takes video from your phone and locates every light, so it can send complex patterns. Here's a candy cane one https://t.co/cRITLC9Rkz pic.twitter.com/wPSbdKpMVx — 25th amendment (@mathowie) December 8, 2019

Today Twinkly is announcing three new products: Twinkly Line smart LED strips, Twinkly Flex LED tube, and Twinkly Squares smart LED panels, and they all benefit from this tech, too.

Twinkly Line

Twinkly Line is a set of smart LED strip lights that come in two options: a 100 RGB LED strip and an extension strip available in similar 100 LED increments, all individually addressable for animations and effects via the Twinkly App.

Availability for the Twinkly Line is set for Q2 2021, but pricing has not been revealed.

Twinkly Flex

Twinkly Flex is a "tube" light that can be flexed and contorted to fit where you need it — or left out as a conspicuous accent. Each tube comes packed with 200 RGB LEDs that can be mapped to real-world spaces via the Twinkly app.

The Twinkly Flex will be available in Q2 2021, pricing TBD.

Twinkly Squares

The new Twinkly Squares have sights aimed squarely (ha) at Nanoleaf. These aren't any fancy geometric shapes by themselves, merely big square panels offering 64 RGB pixels in an 8x8 configuration, sold in bundles of 9 or 16 panels. That's a whole lot more potential than just a single color per panel.

As with other Twinkly products, each of those pixels is individually mappable, so you can display complex and changing patterns courtesy of the Twinkly app — one step closer to my dream of a whole wall covered in Conway's Game of Life.

Unlike the other two products in today's lineup, Twinkly Squares won't be available until Q4 2021, so you've got a wait ahead of you. In case you haven't noticed the pattern yet, Twinkly hasn't revealed pricing for this one, either.

All of Twinkly's products support Razer Chroma with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa integration, and (as repeatedly noted above), they all work with Twinkly's app, which lets you map each LED's position and apply fun effects, giving them a decent leg over the competition — though you can't buy these new lights just yet.