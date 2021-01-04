This story was originally published and last updated

Samsung has been on fire with updates over the last couple of years. That continues into 2021 with the release of the January patch for the international Galaxy S9, Note9, and Galaxy Fold. These updates are rolling out widely and contain no new features other than the improved security level.

The January patch has reached several Samsung devices now, and we'll be keeping this page updated as other phones receive updates of their own.

Galaxy S9 series

  • Galaxy S9: G960FXXSDFTL1, released January 4th

Galaxy Note9

Galaxy Fold

