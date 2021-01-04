This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been on fire with updates over the last couple of years. That continues into 2021 with the release of the January patch for the international Galaxy S9, Note9, and Galaxy Fold. These updates are rolling out widely and contain no new features other than the improved security level.
The January patch has reached several Samsung devices now, and we'll be keeping this page updated as other phones receive updates of their own.
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G960FXXSDFTL1, released January 4th
Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy Note9: N960FXXS7FUA1, released January 10th
Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS4CTL1, released January 10th
Update 1: 2021/01/11 7:38am PST by Zachary Kew-Denniss
This article has been updated to include the international Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Fold.
- Via:
- SamMobile
