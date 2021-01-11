An early sales campaign has wrapped up for boutique tech accessory maker Mobvoi and its wireless Earbuds Gesture — the new wearables are now widely available for purchase in the U.S. and Europe direct from the company or on Amazon starting at $90.
The Bluetooth 5 earbuds were introduced in August with 6mm drivers, mic-enabled noise isolation, capacitive tap gestures and TicMotion full head gestures for control. They're good at dealing with sweat and rain up to IPX5 spec and are ready to talk to Alexa or Google Assistant. A full battery cycle runs for as long as 10 hours and the USB-C charging case is guaranteed to provide five extra cycles.
Indiegogo backers were able to get the Earbuds Gesture for as low as $65 a pair. Now, though, you only have to pay $90, €90, or £80 and not have to wait as long for shipping.
