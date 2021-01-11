For the past two years, Hulu has discounted its ad-supported subscription to $2 per month during Black Friday, down from the usual $5.99/mo. If you're a student, you can now get the same discount year-round.

"Starting today," Hulu wrote in a blog post, "eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 65% discount, while their student enrollment status remains verified." Annoyingly, the promotion doesn't apply to the ad-free plan ($11.99/mo) or Hulu's live TV service ($64.99/mo). With the entry-level plan, Hulu occasionally shows advertisements while you're watching shows and movies.

Students can learn more about verification and signing up from hulu.com/student.