Are you tired of looking at your old boring wallpaper? Google recently published four new collections of wallpapers to Chrome OS, and in my opinion: they're stunning. You can download them right now — even if you don't own a Chromebook.

I get it. Having a plain, solid color background is important to keep you less distracted from your work in an enterprise setting. But with your own device, personalization is key to making your PC and smartphone look fresh and exciting.

Collage

Want something relaxing? This wallpaper collection features an analogous color palette that is gorgeous and easy to look at. Matthew Hollister did an amazing job keeping the mood serene and harmonious by creating a nice balance of color and contrast.

Made by Canvas

Feeling contemporary? These artworks were drawn on Chrome Canvas, a popular drawing app by Google. I love how animated and alive these illustrations are, especially the mid-century feel and color pop to emphasize the contemporary look. Russ Gray and Hedof both did a terrific job with this collection.

Element

Love 3D abstract art as much as I do? Abstract designs like this collection create a unique composition using shapes, form, and gestural marks. I love how Rutger Paulusse takes advantage of translucency, lighting, and gradients to create a unique design metaphor. Some of these backgrounds have a dark variant, hinting that Chrome OS Dark mode may be right around the corner.

Download

Chrome OS users can get Imaginary, Collage, Made by Canvas, and Element in the Wallpaper Picker app, but you have to enable chrome://flags/#use-wallpaper-staging-url for Imaginary to show up. If you don't own a Chromebook, no worries: I got you covered.

You can download mobile and desktop versions of these wallpapers uncompressed in 3000 x 2000 resolution by clicking the source link at the bottom of the page. Adding new wallpapers may not seem significant on the surface, but it shows that Google cares about making a quality experience for users.