This story was originally published and last updated .
It's not something those of us in the US consider often, but promo codes for free apps can't be issued by developers globally. Instead, Google maintains a list of countries that are eligible. Today's update is the first we've posted about in over two years; it adds five countries, but takes two away.
We'll get to the point: Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, and Spain have been added, but Argentina and Romania have been removed. Both Argentina and Romania were added about two years back; we're not sure why they're gone.
Here's the full list of 43 countries:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
For those unfamiliar, this list is only for countries in which developers can issue promo codes. Codes can be redeemed by anyone worldwide. So, congratulations if you're a developer from Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, or Spain, but our apologies if you're from Argentina or Romania.
France has become the 44th member of the Play promo code support list, meaning that developers there can now offer promo codes for their apps.
- Source:
- Google Play Help
Comments