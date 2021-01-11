It's not often that we see power banks that can charge devices with so many methods, but this $23.79 Aukey 10,000mAh battery, regularly priced at $33.99, has USB, USB Type-C, and wireless charging capabilities. Now this is a handy battery to have hanging around.

Not only does this battery have all of these ports, but they also all support fast charging. The USB-A port has Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 on board, the USB-C port offers 18W Power Delivery, and the wireless charging can output at up to 10W. All this is contained in a pretty attractive-looking case. It is worth noting that the maximum combined power output is 18W.

Make sure to tick the coupon checkbox.

With the 30% clip coupon on the Amazon page, the price for this power bank drops to just $23.79. That's the lowest price we've seen for this bank, and it represents pretty great value if you wirelessly charge things often. Hit the link below to pick one up.