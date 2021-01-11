Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today I have a few standout sales to share with everyone, including Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, an enjoyable shooter absent of abusive monetization. Next, I have Neverwinter Nights, a quality CRPG that's often on sale for half off. Last is Package Inc., an entertaining puzzler from InfinityGames. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Dragon Drum Machine - Synth drums for Android $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Rec Recorder PRO (NO ADS) $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Image Optimizer & Compressor 2021 Recommended $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gradient Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia Theme - Osaka Castle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- AquaNautic Pro 🌊 Underwater Submarine Simulator $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Package Inc. $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- King Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
