Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a new streaming app for the Discovery Channel and its many subsidiaries, a wellness app that offers meme customization for its alerts, and the early arrival of OnePlus's Health app. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

discovery+ | Stream TV Shows

Android Police coverage: Discovery's new streaming service launches today and here's where you'll find it

With the plethora of streaming apps that have launched in the last few years, I find it surprising that Discovery didn't offer one up until this week. Well, that's the past because discovery+ is here, and it's available on just about every platform you can think of, including Android. Users are free to test the service thanks to a one-week free trial, and it includes content from Discovery and its subsidiaries, such as HGTV, TLC, TRVL, and the Food Network. However, after the first week, a subscription is required, which will run users $4.99/month with ads and $6.99 without.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $6.99

Mind Leak - Use Apps Less

Android Police coverage: Mind Leak shows you the stupid face you make when you doomscroll

Mind Leak takes the usefulness of a wellness app and adds in memes for something that's pretty unique. So here's the deal. If you feel you use certain apps too much throughout the day and would like to alert yourself whenever you're wasting your time on these time killers, then you can use Mind Leak to set up these kinds of alerts, and you can even attach gifs to these notifications for some meme-worthy pop-ups. So if you're looking for a sense of humor from your wellness app, then you should definitely check out Mind Leak.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $8.99

Touch Locker - Touch Protector - Screen touch lock

Touch Lock is a simple app designed to lock your device's screen with a single tap on the screen. So say you're watching a video, but while you're holding the device you keep pulling up the video's menu by accidentally touching the screen. Well, you can use this app to lock the screen while a video plays. This way, you won't have to worry about accidental touches anymore.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Colorize - Color to Old Photos

Colorize - Color to Old Photos is a photo editing app that offers precisely what its name implies. You can easily scan your old photos with your device's camera, and then you can use this app to colorize those photos through AI photo-colorization. Having tested the app, it delivers on its promise, though like most photo editors, there's an optional subscription available, because why get paid once for an app in a flooded market when you can ensure monthly payments.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $19.99

Dark screen filter - Blue light - Night mode

Dark screen filter is a dark mode app that also offers a blue light filter. Sure, both of these utilities are offered in many different apps, but how many can boast both options are available in one? So if you're like to save your eyes from stress at night and don't have any built-in options to turn on a dark mode or a blue light filter, then perhaps Dark screen filter will fill this need for you within a single app. There's even a free version available if you'd like to take a look without going out of pocket.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Simple Notepad for android - Fast notes

Simple Notepad for android is the third release from Yogesh Dama this week, and as you can see, this is a simple app for taking notes. As you would expect, you can create, edit, and share your notes, and there's even a couple of widget that simply the process of creating or editing notes. Notes even save automatically as you close the app, ensuring you won't lose your work if you get interrupted when creating a note.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Health

Android Police coverage: OnePlus Health app shows up on Play Store ahead of OnePlus Band's launch

OnePlus Health looks to have arrived a little early, as it's a tie-in app for the company's upcoming smartwatch. As you can see in the screens below, this app offers the typical features you would expect of a fitness app designed to sync with a smartwatch. You can even generate your own personal exercise reports to make it easier to understand your fitness progress. Sadly the app is only available to those who enroll in the public beta. Just keep in mind this beta is regional, so you may not get in.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Camera

Android Police coverage: HMD Global publishes its new camera app to the Play Store for easy updates

Camera is the latest release from HMD Global, and this is a system app for Nokia devices, but it was only recently uploaded to the Play Store, most likely so Nokia can easily update this app without having to worry about the carriers. So if you own a Nokia device, you more than likely already have this camera app installed, and now that it's on the Play Store, you'll receive updates with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OnePlus Icon Pack - Hydrogen

OnePlus has been busy uploading many of its apps to the Play Store over the last year, and OnePlus Icon Pack - Hydrogen is the latest to arrive. As you can see, this is a minimal icon pack that offers square shapes with rounded corners, and now that the pack is available on the Play Store, OnePlus can easily push out updates.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

ZigZag Live Wallpaper FREE

Maxelus.net has been on a roll offering more than a few quality live wallpapers, and so I'm happy to see a new release from the studio that offers tons of color as well as many customization options. Of course, if you'd like to get the most out of this release, you'll have to pay to unlock the more impressive customization features. Luckily they are well worth the asking price.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

